Immigrants celebrate their blended heritage on Independence Day

Jalloh's 5th Annual Youth Immigrant Fourth of July festival took place at Warnersville Recreation Center to offer a place to celebrate for newer Americans.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro has become a home away from home for many immigrants.



Since 2009 more than 2,300 immigrants have moved to the Gate City.



Franca Jalloh made sure new Americans celebrated their blended culture this 4th of July.



“This is also home for us. We bring what we had back there and something new and blend the two identities together,” Jalloh said.

Jalloh's 5th Annual Youth Immigrant Fourth of July festival is the perfect blend.

“To get our immigrant and refugee folks out of the streets to find something safe and fun for them to do,” Jalloh said. “To come together, play games and do things we did back home and adopt some of our American culture. “



Dozens of immigrants from counties all over the world came together to celebrate the gift of independence amongst each other. It’s something Marie Smith is grateful for.

“Life in Sierra Leone is not as it is here we don't have freedom of speech. The poverty is a lot so being able to come here and live the American dream is not an easy thing but with hard work it was possible,” Smith said. “I count myself blessed.”



Franca's nonprofit Jalloh's Upright Services of NC has helped many immigrants get on their feet and experience more freedom and independence.

“We serve low-income immigrants and refugees with immigration legal services, housing assistance, job development, job placement and adult literacy,” Jalloh said.

Another approved naturalization case from our office! Jalloh's Upright Services of NC, Inc is proud to have represented... Posted by Jalloh's Upright Services of NC, Inc on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

“There were things I needed for my family, and she was there to give it to me,” Smith said.



State representative Kanika Brown took a break from her legislative duties to show support.

“We know that a lot is going on with our youth. I'm so glad they're having this positive event to educate our youth and let them know it's a better way than doing crime on the streets,” Brown said.





Booths at the event offered pieces of different cultures as well as educated newer Americans on things like their voting rights.