WATCH LIVE
On Air 5:55PM
85
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro Weather Summary: 85 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
WFMY Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
2 Cares Community
2 Wants to Know
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Closings & Delays
Traffic
Lowest Gas Price
Driving Smart
Hold Me 2 It
Sports
Latest Sports
Carolina Panthers
College Sports
Greensboro Swarm
High School
NFL Football News
NHL
Pro Sports
Wyndham Championship
Shows
Good Morning Show
TV Listings
Features
2 The Rescue
Ask the Vet
At the Border
Caregiving 101
Crime
Education
Food
From The News 2 Kitchen
Live Webchat
Mr. Food
Ready To Hire
Shop
Verify
Vote Now
Watercooler News
WFMY History
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
RSS Feeds
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
© 2019 WFMY-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIFE
In the News 2 Kitchen: Greensboro Distillery & Gia
We're making a tomato salad & mocktails
Author:
Allison Lightner
Published:
9:11 AM EDT July 20, 2019
Updated:
9:11 AM EDT July 20, 2019
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 WFMY-TV. All Rights Reserved.