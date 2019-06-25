It's safe to day the Indians had a good weekend, sweeping the Detroit Tigers and keeping themselves in the postseason race. However, it appears the weekend may have not been nearly as good for one young fan.

Larry Scavnicky, concession supervisor at Tribe games, posted a photo on Facebook of a children's elephant stuffed animal holding a blanket he apparently found at Progressive Field following Sunday's game. The photo includes a note reading, "Please help me find my owner, we got separated..."

Larry Scavnicky Please help me find the lost owner of this woobie. Found it today at Progressive Field in right field near the Corner Bar. I will ship anywhere. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CAN. THANKS

Scavnicky is attempting to do just that, and his post has so far been shared over 3,000 times and even been tweeted out by the Indians. Anyone with info on who the stuffed animal might belong to is asked to either contact Scavnicky on Facebook or even get in touch with the team.