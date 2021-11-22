How to avoid sinking from rising inflation

Financial professional, Scott Braddock, has five ways to keep more money in pockets.

One in three Americans leaves free money on the table by not taking full advantage of their employer’s 401(k) match.

The majority of employers will match your 401(k) contributions. The average match is 4.3%.

I recommend contributing 10-15% of every paycheck to your 401(k). If that isn’t feasible with your current financial plan, at least contribute enough to get the company match. It can be hard to save for tomorrow when you want or need the money today. But, your retirement depends on your saving today!

Reduce Withholding at Work

If you’re waiting for your tax refund each spring, consider changing your withholding to benefit your finances year-round. You won’t get as big of a refund, but you will get more in each paycheck throughout the year. You can make this change at any time by filling out a new W-4. Be sure you are making good use of the extra money in your paycheck. Set up an automatic transfer to a savings account or bump up your 401(k) contribution rate.

Get Organized

Prep for grocery shopping. Plan out your meals for the week so you don’t buy extra items. Map out major purchases. Wait for deals on electronics and other big-ticket items you plan to buy. Track your monthly expenses and cancel subscriptions you don’t regularly utilize.

Negotiate Your Bills

Negotiate with your cell phone, internet, or streaming service providers for a lower monthly bill. Some companies are 80% more likely to give you a lower rate if you call and negotiate. It’s also worth a call to your auto insurance company to see if you can get a lower rate based on criteria like your profession, the age of the car you drive, or theft-deterrent systems on your vehicle. If you’re struggling to pay off credit card debt, call your credit card company. A majority of cardholders got a late fee waived or a lower interest rate just for taking the time to call and ask.

Challenge Yourself