Interview tips to help you get the job

Blanca Cobb, who has a master's degree in psychology, shares body language tips on how to ace an interview.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This Thursday, August 24th, more than 20 companies will participate at the Davidson Local Give Work a Chance Job Fair. A bonus to the job fair is that childcare will be provided for any parent looking for a job. Here are body language tips to help you ace your job interview.

Body language is important in job interviews because your nonverbal communication can either add to or take away from what you're saying. For example, let's say you feel good about the answers you're giving the interviewer, but you don't realize that you keep shifting your weight from one foot to the other. The weight shift can come across as nervousness.

If you're unsure how to answer a question or it's a topic you don't want to discuss, like why you left your last job, you might show nervous behaviors. Some examples are looking away, twitching your lips, tapping your foot, and playing with your fingers. The issue is the way the interviewer might perceive the nervousness. Unfortunately, some people confuse nervous behaviors with lying signs.

To be confident in a job interview, you want to give eye contain about 65% of the time when you're listening and 35% when you're talking. You want to speak up so the other person can hear you. Sometimes, you might lower your voice or look away when you're nervous. You want to stand with your feet hip distance apart if you're standing. Keep your hands relaxed and by your side. Or, use your hands to gesture when you're talking.