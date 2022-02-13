Feeling intimidated in group settings

Sometimes it's difficult to be in a room when you feel like everyone else knows more than you.

Some people feel intimated when they’re around people who are smarter than themselves or seem to know more about specific topics. Learning new information makes us more intelligent, but if you compare yourself to the person who knows more than you might feel intimated. Realize that we all can’t say everything to the same degree. It’s impossible. Think about it. How many people do you know who are a physician, a lawyer, a judge, and an accountant all at the same time?

Having different levels of knowledge makes us interdependent. That’s how we as humans work. We learn from one another, which allows us to create our lives, depending on one. It’s part of how we become a community.

It’s natural to feel sometimes intimated when you compare yourself to others. However, comparisons can lead to shaky confidence. Instead, ask yourself how you can apply the information you’re learning to solve a problem, fix a relationship, or improve your life. Sometimes, it’s information for information’s sake, increasing your general knowledge base. If you continue to feel jealous or intimated, then figure out why. If you want to know more about a topic, then learn more.