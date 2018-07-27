Finding love after a divorce can be tough. But, knowing when to introduce your new partner to your kids can be even tougher. I came across an article about David Foster getting engaged to Katherine McPhee and his daughter, Amy (44 yo), has silenced critics by talking about her support of his dad’s engagement.

This made me think about divorced parents introducing their new love interest to their kids and teens. What should you consider before doing so?

Kids can get pretty attached to people, it’s best to wait until you’re serious about your new partner or serious enough that you're thinking about engagement. Make the first time they meet – a brief encounter. Have no expectations for how it’s gonna go. And accept all emotions your kid shows. If your kids say that they don’t like your new partner, try not to take it personally. Ask your kids to help you understand their point of view. It’ll take time, patience and lots of positive interactions for your kids to feel comfortable and safe with your partner.

Make sure your kids know that they’ve got your love no matter if you’re dating someone. They need to reassurance they’re not being replaced by someone new.

Something to consider with teens. They may want to know that you’re dating so you may not want to hide it. But, you still may choose to only introduce someone you’re serious about.

