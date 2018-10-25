WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- If you clicked on this article on your phone, you likely found it on social media. If you're reading this on a desktop or laptop computer, you likely have another tab open with a social media site.

Be honest, are you one of the two? If you are, you’re not alone. More than 2 billion people are on social media. That’s about one-third of the world’s population. All of those people are looking at content on social media that is edited or not "real life." But looking at those posts day after day can have real consequences.

WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner say down with a blogger, a psychotherapist and a social media expert to find out if social media really is a green-eyed monster.

THE BLOGGER

“Hey you guys, I just got some new fall pieces in.”

When Brittany Mannella models new outfit she does so in front of more than 40,000 people.

"It’s a fashion, lifestyle blog that’s kind of for the everyday girl next door that’s going after some trends and wants to be confident in what she’s wearing, her size and what she’s doing," Mannella said.

She is talking about her social media pages. Mannella started posting her outfits online about two and half years ago as @brittanyanncourtney. Since then her following has grown and this became her full-time job.

"I’m driving and influencing traffic to a brand’s website so I get a commission from that sale," she said.

Think of it like a salesperson in a store. If they lead you to a sweater you like and you buy it, the salesperson gets a commission. Mannella works with the same concept except she makes money based on what her followers buy through her posts.

It’s likely that you’ve come across one of her posts or something similar. The average person spends five years of his or her life on social media according to a study done by Mediakix. That’s five years scrolling through posts and interacting with friends, family, bloggers and brands.

THE SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERT

"If you get on social media without discipline you can spend hours. Studies show that people spend more time on social media than they do doing anything else."

Joy Cook, a strategic communication strategist, says most of what we see as we scroll is not authentic.

"About 80% of what we see is intentionally programed," Cook says.

That means an overwhelming majority of the content that we are consuming each and every day is an edited version of real life. It's not 100% authentic. And that’s when social media can transform into a green eyed monster.

THE PSYCHOTHERAPIST

"It’s about that comparison."

Dr. Nanette Funderburk, a psychotherapist, says comparison is nothing new.

"Even when it’s face-to-face, we can compare ourselves to other people." she said. "I think now it’s easier to do it in a broader sense."

Still, the side effects are serious.

"Decreased self esteem, it can go all the way to depression, it can increase our anxiety it can, in general, make us not feel very good about ourselves," Funderburk said.

CONCLUSIONS

Those negative side effects are something Mannella keeps in mind when she’s posing for and editing photos to post in her feed. She even admits that not everything you on her profile tells the full story.

"With social media, everyone is looking at this and thinking, ‘oh my gosh her life is perfect,’ but I’m sharing my highlights, you know?"

She says she tries to be as authentic as possible when it comes to sharing those highlights and part of that means being vulnerable in front of thousands.

Just last week she posted a photo with this caption, "Not really loving how I look in this outfit if I’m being honest. Sharing what I don’t like about my body and how I deal with insecurities on the blog today."

"I want it to be like, if you meet me in real life, like ‘oh, that’s the same person,’ I think that’s like genuine and that’s what I like," Mannella said.

But not all bloggers and influencers keep the consumer and jealousy in mind. So what can you do? Dr. Funderburk says you can limit your screen time. She also recommends introducing different types of accounts to your social media feeds. Since you choose what’s on your timeline, balance it out with “real” content.

