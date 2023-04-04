Bad hair day? Here's how to protect your hair against high humid temperatures

With rain comes humidity and with humidity comes bad hair days. A Greensboro hairstylist offers tricks to combat frizz and common mistakes to avoid.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all know the saying, "April showers bring May flowers." With rain comes humidity and with humidity comes bad hair days.

Jaime Wright is the owner of Curly Girl Coach Salon and Luxury Extensions in Greensboro. She said there are three main hair types that suffer the most in high humid temperatures.



“Humidity is when there is moisture in the air,” Wright said. “So generally, clients who have curly hair, fine hair, or damaged hair, their hair is looking for moisture. So that means, the moisture that's in the air is being absorbed into your hair thus you get frizzy hair or limp hair that doesn't hold curls."

She said a common mistake people make to fight the humidity is using more heat on their hair.

“They say well my hair is going limp,” Wright said. “I don't have as much body, it's not as voluminous as I want it to be, so let me curl it again. Let me add more hot tools. That's a common mistake because increasing heat in your hair can cause damage and it's still going to fall."

To combat frizzy hair, Wright recommends styling changes like buns, ponytails, braids, and twists. In addition to styling changes, Wright suggests adding moisture by using serums to reduce frizz and prevent heat damage.



“If you're moisturizing your hair with the shampoos you're using that are highly moisturized or the leave-in conditioners, you're packing moisture in your hair," Wright said. "It's not going to seek moisture from the air, thus it's not going to get frizzy."