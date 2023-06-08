It's American Family Day!

Blanca Cobb has a look at how families have changed in recent years.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is American Family Day. So, find time to spend time together. If a family member is across the miles, then reach out to let them know that you're thinking of them.

The definition of a family has broadened over the years. There are different configurations of families. There isn't a "traditional" family of mom, dad, and kids anymore. There are more single-parent families, blended families of stepparents and stepchildren, and families with same-sex parents. Some people consider certain friends as part of their families. It's not uncommon to have a close friend considered a grandparent, aunt, or uncle to children and a friend you consider a brother or sister.

There are benefits to having a broader definition of family. An important realization is that not everyone's given family (the family that they're born into is supportive and loving). Sometimes, people don't have a healthy relationship with their own family. When you broaden the definition of family, it invites inclusivity of blended families and close friends who are considered family. The focus is on the relationship, not biology.

When children see that a family can include more than a traditional family, then they may become more accepting and empathetic of other people. They also learn that love and support can come from people who aren’t part of your traditional family. They learn to focus on the quality of relationships.