'It's sad' High Point auto shop owner gets robbed by local teens

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police say they are looking for two teens involved in a seven car theft that happened earlier this week.
Ghulam Khan has owned Star Auto in High Point for 12 years. He says the teens caused damage while stealing the cars. Khan estimates his damages at $60,000.
"They should be responsible, their parents should be responsible," Khan said.
Khan says the thieves broke into his auto shop two nights in a row. The first break-in happened Tuesday, and the thieves came back the next day. Surveillance video shows the suspects going through several cars and ramming through a fence before driving off.
"They should be arrested and recover my damage,"
Khan says he and police found five of the cars that were stolen. He says he still has to fix broken windows and damage to some of the cars.
Police say they are investigating and identified two teens. They say they have warrants out for each suspect.
Once arrested, they'll be processed through the juvenile system.
"Typically, since they took the vehicle, you'll have larceny of a motor vehicle, and they broke into the business as well so you'll have non-residential burglary," Major Matt Truitt said.
He is the acting public information officer for High Point police.
Khan said he is adding motion security lights and cameras to prevent this from happening again.
High Point police say they are patrolling the area regularly.
