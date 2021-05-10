Reverend Jesse Jackson met his bride-to-be Jacqueline Brown 61 years ago at North Carolina A&T. The Jackson's were back in Aggie Land where their love story began.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina A&T State University's Spring 2021 Commencement happened over the weekend, and the school gave a member of one it's most recognizable families an honorary doctorate.

61 years ago Reverend Jesse Jackson met his bride to be Jacqueline Brown on the Campus of North Carolina A&T.

This weekend the Jackson's were back in Aggieland, where chapter one of their love story began.

When Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson first came to North Carolina A&T, it was a dream come true.

But never in her wildest dreams did she know what the rest of her life would be like once she arrived.

When she arrived to A&T, Mrs. Jackson was a bright eyed 17-year-old girl, and by the time she graduated, she was married to a man that would go on to become one of most influential people of the late 20th century.

"My marriage became my politics, and my meaning for serving and finding my meaning and purpose for life," she said.

This weekend North Carolina A&T State University awarded Mrs. Jackson with an honorary doctorate for her many accomplishments in life.

"A&T is a very important part of my life because not only did I meet my husband here, but I have 5 children," Jackson said. "And I was able to convince 3 to attend A&T."

So not only is Greensboro an important part of the Jackson's long and rich history, but according Mrs. Jackson, Greensboro is home for her and her family.