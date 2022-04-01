North Carolina's Jerrod Carmichael comes out in new HBO special

The Winston-Salem native, who is also hosting NBC's "Saturday Night Live" on April 2, officially shares that he's gay.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jarrod Carmichael is best known as a stand-up comedian and actor, who created the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. Set in Charlotte, the show ran for three seasons from 2015-2017 and offered a fictionalized version of his own family as they tackled social issues and current events with humor. It wasn't too far from reality for the comic; he was born in Winston-Salem and graduated from high school in Forsyth County.

Carmichael, who left the Carolinas for California at age 20 for his comedy career, has also hosted his own comedy specials, and his most recent one dove deep into who he is.

On Friday, April 1, Carmichael's new special "Rothaniel" debuted on HBO and is set to stream soon on the HBO Max service. Entertainment news magazine Variety reports the special was taped in February at a jazz club in New York City, and he weaves the real stories of his family with a very personal process.

In the special, the 34-year-old Carmichael lets it out: he's a gay man.

He's met with applause from the audience according to Variety's preview of "Rothaniel". He revealed his identity after recounting another deep story, when he figured out his father had been cheating on his mother for years. After he figured it out, Carmichael said he was then the only one in his family hiding something.

“After that was out in the open, I was left alone feeling like a liar, because I had a secret,” he said. “One that I kept from my father, my mother, my family, my friends, and you. Professionally, personally. And the secret is that I’m gay.”

Granted, it wasn't the first time Carmichael had touched upon discussions with his sexuality; TVLine notes in his 2019 HBO special "Home Videos" he candidly discussed relationships he had with both women and men with his mother as they discussed his father's affair. There wasn't much discussion after that.

In "Rothaniel", Carmichael admits his relationship with his mother since coming out to her hasn't been easy. But he says he has hope.

“As much as she believes in God, I believe in personal growth and feeling free,” he said. “And I do feel freer.”