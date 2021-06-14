Jeopardy! body language breakdown

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb breaks down gestures displayed by Jeopardy! game show finalists.

Losing isn’t easy. We much prefer to win, but that isn’t always the case. A recent example of someone not taking losing very well was on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions. Social media criticized Ryan Bilger’s response when he lost to the winner, Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, in advancing to the finals.

In the clip, Ryan has his head down as he’s barely clapping. When you’re embarrassed or ashamed, it’s natural for you to bow your head. Perhaps, he was trying to hide his disappointment. At the end of the clip, you’ll notice the left side of his lips is pulled up slightly – indicating contempt. It would have been better if he lifted his head and put the effort in his clap. People are also picking up on the lack of enthusiasm.

When the host, Buzzy Cohen, asked Veronica if she came up with the right name, notice that she can’t stop the corners of her mouth from turning up ever so slightly even though she tightens her lips to stop herself. She let us know that she was the winner before it was announced. And you can see her taking deeper breaths, which is a physiological response to her excitement.

Your body language is a response to how you’re feeling in the moment. You may try to hide your feelings, but your body language will find a way to reveal what you’re feeling. From facial expressions to physiological responses that you can’t control.