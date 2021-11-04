Keeping kids motivated as the school year ends

This year many students will end the year, going back to classrooms full-time. No matter where they learn, it can be hard to keep them motivated.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More GCS and WS/FCS students will be back in classrooms full time to finish off the school year this month.

We know pre-pandemic that the last few weeks of school can be challenging for kids when they're thinking about summer vacation. Their motivation can be low.

Now, add in all the necessary changes because of COVID, some kids' motivations might be lower.

When you want to motivate your kids, you have to figure out what's unmotivating them. If they're stressed, then find out about what. When you identify the stressors, then it's easier to find solutions. You can get to the root of the problem faster.

Parents know that their younger kids need breaks when they're doing their homework. And kids want parent approval and praise.

To help motivate younger kids then parents can give their kids something to look forward to. This means let them pick an activity or small treat after they get their homework done.

When kids get to pick their rewards, that gives them some control over what happens.

With older kids, it isn't as easy. Some parents might choose to take things away from their teens as punishment for not doing their work. If older kids feel a punishment, then they feel like what's the point.

Instead, flip the negative to a positive. You can tell your teens that they can do X, Y, or Z once they finish their work.

This way, you're giving them the control for getting what they want.