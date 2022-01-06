Keeping a positive attitude while responding to rude social media

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares ways to keep your cool and your kindness while scrolling through social media.

You’d think that we’d only say nice things to each other, but we know otherwise. Look at social media posts, and you’ll probably see all kinds of not-so-nice comments. When people get mad, we hear the rude comments and see the looks of hurt and anger on their faces. So, it seems like a good idea to talk about ways to say kinder things to each other.

When someone annoys us, it seems easier to say something mean than say something nice because we react emotionally and impulsively to stimuli, whether it’s positive or negative. That’s why people tend to fight fire with fire. When someone smiles at you, you tend to smile back. And likewise, if someone yells at you, you tend to respond negatively. Once you can control your emotional responses, it’s easier to be kind when someone isn’t.

One of the best ways to respond nicely when someone is impolite is to control your initial reaction, which is usually harmful. Try to stop yourself from saying anything. Instead, whatever thoughts pop in your head, if they’re negative, try to reframe them to get your message across in a kind way. You can also say, “What did you say?” which will get the person to think about what they just said, and more than likely, they’ll evaluate whether it was a nice thing to say.

If you think that you can fake nice and no one will notice, think again. Your words might sound nice, but your body language will give you away. When you say something, you don’t mean, your body language will contradict your words. For example, if someone criticizes you and then says they don’t mean it, you might say it’s ok, but your body language won’t reflect that if their criticism bothered you.