Traci Haynes George pulled up to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem with a car full of boxes.

"I've been overwhelmed by the response from our community," she said. "Not surprised but overwhelmed."

She's delivering 100 boxes full of toys and gifts for kids staying in the hospital. It's her second delivery, a few weeks ago she brought more than 70 by. The boxes are going to The Jared Box Project - a national campaign to make sure sick kids have something fun while they're staying in the hospital. It's the first time the project has been implemented at Brenner Children's.

Both George and her husband have January birthdays. This year the couple decided they wanted to give gifts rather than get them. They weren't sure what organization they wanted to help but a sudden tragedy made up their minds.

"A sad situation, a tragedy the family was not expecting."

Their godson, Kesson, died unexpectedly in December. He was just two years old.

Traci Haynes George

"I've been putting my energy into other people who are suffering and who need love and support," she said.

George has felt that love and support from her community and beyond. She lives in Mount Airy but has received donations from as far away as Florida.

They're using #KeepSmiling to spread the word about the project because that, George said, was Kesson's theme. Even though their birthdays have come and gone, she wants the message and the project to continue.

If you are interested in donating, reach out to tgeorge@wfunlimited.com. She hopes to have all of the boxes collected by March 1st.

Drop off locations:

Workforce Unlimited (Mount Airy & Elkin Branches)

Johnson Granite-Mount Airy

AES-Mount Airy

Creative Design-Mount Airy

Hampton Inn-Mount Airy