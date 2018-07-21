ARCHDALE, N.C. -- Kids ages 7-10 got to be firefighters for a day at Guilford-Randolph Fire Safety Camp on Friday.

Firefighters with the Guil-Rand Fire Department taught the kids all about fire safety. The children got to compete in a fire hose pull, ladder climb, and an old fashioned bucket brigade race.

The teams also learned emergency preparedness lessons throughout the week, such as water safety and CPR.

They even got to put out a live fire under the supervision of the pros.

The NC Department of Insurance helped organize the camp.

