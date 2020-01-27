KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — They look like shopping baskets from the supermarket, but it's not groceries you'll fill it up with, but garbage instead.

The blue clean-up baskets are courtesy the Town of Kill Devil Hills and were installed Monday at the Ocean Bay Boulevard beach access, located at 103 South Virginia Dare Trail.

The idea is to grab one on your way to the beach so you can easily carry litter with you (even if it isn't yours) on your outing. Then when you're on your way out, you can dump the trash into a nearby trash can and return the basket to its holder.

It's a bit of an experiment for the town, and the baskets will be in place until Memorial Day. Depending on interest and how successful the participation is, additional beach access points may get their own clean-up baskets.

"Together, we can make a difference in our environment!" a Facebook post announcing the baskets said.

