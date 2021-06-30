Standing as a leader: Youday

Coach LaMonte teaches us an important lesson about leadership.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Recognizing a challenge of some sort is easy. Having an answer to that challenge can be complex.

Becoming the solution to that issue is not only promising, but it's also the essence of true leadership.

Never stop at the door of a problem or stay silent when you have an answer.

You are created to be the solution that many of us are waiting for.

If we look around our nation right now, the problems we currently see can easily be solved if many simply found the power and resolve to fix it.

What are you doing with what you are carrying? Find your place whether it is in the community or government or business. Come to the table as the answer to the problems.