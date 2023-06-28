What should residents expect from Greensboro's incoming teen migrant site?

The first migrant teen site in the state is being established in Greensboro. A city leader at a similar site explains what residents can anticipate.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For months, Greensboro residents have known about the former Hebrew Academy turning into a house for migrant teenagers, but how will this impact Guilford County residents?

The Office of Refugee Resettlement runs 200 other sites in 22 states, including Pecos, Texas.

Pecos city manager, Charles Lino has gotten used to the scene since 2021.

"It's not extremely disruptive to the community because it's really self-contained," said Lino.

Instead of a campus setting, the teenagers are staying in hotels in Pecos.

Lino says they noticed a significant increase in water, sewer, and garbage usage at the sites.

However, Greensboro's future location is a little different. Guilford County commissioner Skip Alston says since the academy used to sustain hundreds, he isn't expecting a strain.

"So, it's not like they haven't' provided the service in the past. So, the city and county is ready and able to accommodate that situation," explained Alston.

Come August the site will offer education, health care, and recreation.

Like Pecos, the Greensboro site is gated. The teenagers are not allowed to leave property, but workers can.

"They're trying to make these to where they're not like a prison for the children," said Lino.

Commissioner Alston says law enforcement is preparing for hundreds of extra people.

"They are communicating with the security at the Hebrew Academy, and they will be working together to solve any problems that might arise," he said.

Lino says residents should expect to see more traffic, and more people in restaurants and stores.

Jobs are also available, the site is hiring teachers, maintenance workers, and cooks.