If you're angry, does your child get angry? You know that kids are like sponges. They mimic your behaviors. And that's exactly why it's so important for parents to keep their cool, especially around their kids. So check this out.

That's when we started hearing the outrage online!

Dave writes, "angry and fuming... we are working parents, my wife is having to drive 100 miles after work to get to a store to take up the offer, and now we have a 2-year old in meltdown she's not getting a bear!"

Another parent tweets: "Build-A-Bear not being able to supply the demand on pay-your-age day is bad... making kids have to attend and being turned away at the door is disgusting... hashtag promo fail!"

And here's another...

Christopher tweets: "horrible marketing idea for what could've been a nice event... 3 to 4 hour lines should never be part of a business model... 3 disappointed kids thanks to this."

In situations where you're stressed, angry and disappointed, remember that your kids are watching what you do. They're not listening to what you say. If you're yelling and cussing then you're modeling verbal aggression. Is that what you want your kids to learn? You can't control situations, but you can definitely control your responses.

If you see another parent acting inappropriately then it's a great time to turn this real life situation into a real life learning situation. Point out the ways that the parent's response is inappropriate and point out appropriate ways to handle.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. While you're there, "like" my page and write a message on my timeline.

© 2018 WFMY