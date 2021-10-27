Former Novant Health executive gets $10 million in discrimination suit

The former executive claimed he was fired because he is a white man.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video associated with this article is from a previous story about Novant Health's vaccine requirement for employees.

A jury awarded a former Novant Health executive $10 million after winning a discrimination suit in Federal Court Tuesday.

David Duvall said he lost his job as a senior vice president of marketing and communication at Novant due to the company's effort to diversify leadership. Duvall claims he was fired because he is a white man.

Duvall said in the lawsuit that after his firing in 2018, he was replaced by two women--one Black and one white. He accused Novant of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits race and gender discrimination in the workplace.

A Federal jury agreed and awarded him $10 million after Novant failed to prove Duvall would have been fired regardless of his race.

"We are extremely disappointed with the verdict as we believe it is not supported by the evidence presented at trial, which includes our reason for Mr. Duvall's termination," a Novant spokesperson said in a statement. "We will pursue all legal options, including appeal, over the next several weeks and months."

Duvall's attorney, Luke Largess, said they are pleased with the jury's decision.

"This lawsuit however is not about a statement against diversity and inclusion," Largess said."The jury learned that Duvall was a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion at Novant. That was one irony in his termination."

Largess said a judge still has to decide whether Duvall is owed any backpay. He expects Novant to file an appeal.