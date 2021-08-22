Meet Lemon: 2 the Rescue

She's a 1-year-old, 51 lb. lab, boxer mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say, she came to them as a stray. Lemon is affectionate and would really shine with a family that's looking to get into dog sports or has a job for their dog. Treats get her moving the most and she will work all day if that means something yummy is in store. People love Lemon and she's always one of the dogs that goes to shelter events and meet and greets. If you're interested in this leading lady, reach out to Guilford County Animal Services.