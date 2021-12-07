Let's chat! How to have a good conversation

You'll likely have more chats with family and friends this holiday season. Here are few things to keep in mind to make it worthwhile.

With the holidays right around the corner, you’ll be seeing many family and friends that perhaps, you haven’t seen in a while because of the pandemic. After the initial excitement of seeing one another, you might notice that your conversations go flat.

If you want to keep a conversation going, let the conversation guide what you talk about. If you interrupt the person to talk about something different without a smooth transition, you interrupt the moment, and it can be hard to get back. Let the other person talk. You’ll get a chance to share. Remember that people want to be heard. When they feel like you’re listening, then they’ll continue to talk.

Many people know to nod, say “hmm mmm,” and look at someone when they’re talking. These are common ways to show someone that you’re interested in what they’re saying. But, it’s more than that. When you’re in a conversation, you want to bring energy, show enthusiasm as the topic calls for, and you want to give the person your undivided attention because it makes them feel important.

Often, someone interrupts you not to be rude but because they have impulsive enthusiasm. They’re excited to contribute to the conversation, but the interruption is perceived as impolite. Depending on what they say next, the interruption can be perceived as “upping” you with a better story. It’s important that you not interrupt when possible because interruptions can cause the other person to lose interest and stop talking.