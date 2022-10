Let’s get Springer adopted!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Springer! He's a young and energetic dog at Burlington Animal Services and has been waiting for the right home for awhile now.

He's about 1 and a half years old. Still so youthful, he would make a wonderful companion for outdoor activities like hiking, walking, or jogging.

Springer listens well and sits on command... Of course a treat always helps too.