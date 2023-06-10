Let's learn more about body language on National Body Language Day

Body language expert Blanca Cobb gives us more insight into the national holiday.

Today is National Body Language Day, a holiday I created to highlight the importance of body language in our relationships.

You don't have to say anything to reveal what you're feeling. Your body language can speak for you. You might deny negative feelings, but your voice and gestures could indicate otherwise.

Body language isn't a reliable indicator of deception. Often, innocent people can show stereotypical signs of lying like lack of eye contact, fidgety, and biting fingernails, not because they're lying, but because they're nervous, anxious, or it's a habit.

Correctly reading body language can help you have better relationships. Identifying the nuances of people's interactions can help you understand them better. Sometimes, when stressed, uncomfortable, or deeply thought, someone doesn't realize how their body language changes.