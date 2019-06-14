You know what they say - better late than never.

That's the case for a library book that made its way back to the Greensboro Public Library...41 years later.

Yes, the book was due April 3, 1978, and it was returned today!

The City of Greensboro posted a picture of the returned book on Facebook, and said the news was "too good not to share."

"It's never too late to bring back your library book!" The city added.

Just for kicks and giggles, a daily 5-cent late fee would make the total late fee $752.30.

We have a feeling the library and book returner worked something out.

RELATED: Free Summer Programs For Children And Teens In Greensboro