LIST: Black-owned businesses in the Triad

Juneteenth marks the ending of slavery in the United States. It's a celebratory day and an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 19, known as Juneteenth, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States. As we celebrate the day, it’s also an opportunity to support Black-owned businesses in the community. Here’s a list of Greensboro-area Black-owned businesses you can support today and every day.  

RESTAURANTS AND FOOD

42 Fry Seafood Restaurant

Archdale Bakery

Asante Harvest

Becky's & Mary's Restaurant

Ben's Boyz Restaurant, Mobile and Catering

Dames Chicken and Waffles

Funderburk's Cafe and Catering, LLC 

Gillespie Grill

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Lawrence & Perry Barbeque

Lil Chef

Mayberry Ice Cream

Pelican’s Snoballs

The Godmother of Soul Food Restaurant and Catering Service L.L.C.

The Sweet Truth Bakery and Catering

HEALTH AND BEAUTY

Agape Psychological Consortium

Arch’d&Tip’d Nails and Brows

A.W.O.L. Fitness

Black Barbie Hair Salon

Beyond Beauty Nails, Skin and Body Care

Body Conscious Organics 

Booty Buttah Skincare

ButtaLuvv Body Butters

Daliana Dance

Dr. Eric Sadler, DDS

Dripped N Finesse Nails & Boutique

Dusk to Dawn Cosmetics

Dudley Beauty Corp, LLC - Dudley Beauty School

Enjoi Natural Body Products, LLC

Gate City Barber Shop

Get-Fit!

HouseOfOyaBotanica.etsy.com

Konquer Martial Arts

Nailah's Shea LLC

Rise and Flow Yoga Studio

Shear Passion Hair Studio

Stone & Steel Spa For Him

Slam's Barbershop

Uncle Cheesecake

BUSINESS SERVICES

3L Events Center

A Stephens Event

A2Z Liquidations

Alpha Shots Photography

Armor Bearers Discount Movers

Attorney David Dansby

BP Gas Station (2814 Patterson St., Greensboro)

Cleaning 2 Perfection Services LLC

DR White Photography

Eastgate Car and Home Audio

Eastgate Comics

EraBright Digital Marketing

Favour Auto, LLC

F. Jay Murphy Photography

First Class Bus Tours & Travel Services Inc

GetAway Travel Group

Gladney Insurance Agency

Hargett Funeral Service Inc.

Lady Bizness

LSNS Consulting, LLC

McCain Striping Service, Inc. 

Money Talk With Tiff

Natasha’s Credit Services

NextOne Mortgage, LLC 

Octavia Harris Consulting, (Crav Life Consulting, LLC) 

R. Steve Bowden & Associates

REI (Racial Equity Institute)

Saschic Marketing And PR

Shaw Photography Group

Shipman’s Family Home Care

Skyline Videos Pros LLC

The Alston Realty Group Inc.

The Law Offices of Kenneth M. Johnson, P.A.

Triad Cabinet Co, Inc.

AUTO SERVICES 

Unique Automotives LLC

This story will be updated, please click here to send us an email to have your business or one you know added to the list.

Editor's Note. Some of the businesses in this list were found on supportblackowned.com, officialblackwallstreet.com, blackdollar.ninja and Yelp.

