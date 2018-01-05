There's nothing like biting into a big, juicy, picked-right-off-the-vine strawberry!

North Carolina is the third-largest producer of strawberries in the nation, according to the NC Department of Agriculture -- you don't need to drive too far to find a field!

We're compiling a list of Triad farms that sell U-pick strawberries. Let us know if there's a farm we should add to this list by emailing news@wfmy.com.

Keep in mind for all farms -- it's best to call ahead for strawberry availability.

RUDD FARM -- GUILFORD COUNTY

Location: 4021 Hicone Road, Greensboro, NC

Hours: U-pick hours are M-F 8-5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. until sold out or 4:30 p.m. at latest

Contact: 336-621-1264

INGRAM FARMS -- GUILFORD COUNTY

Location: 6121 Riverdale Drive, High Point

Hours: M-F 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday 8-5 p.m.; Sunday 1-5 p.m.; Call ahead for U-pick hours.

Contact: 336-431-2369

CLOD-BUSTER FARMS -- FORSYTH COUNTY

Location: 5500 Leonard Farm Road, Kernersville, NC

Hours: 7 days a week, 8 a.m. to dusk; call ahead on weekends to check strawberry availability.

Contact: 336-409-0796

