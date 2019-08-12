MOODY, Texas — A boy who almost drowned this summer got a surprise visit during his eighth birthday Friday.

The Chrisner Family was vacationing in Corpus Christi this past summer during a family vacation to Padre Balli Park Beach.

Tiffany and David Chrisner were on the beach while their son Damien was off playing with two boys.

They said a short time later, they noticed the two boys their son had been playing with were now walking the beach without him.

Panic set in as they scanned the beach for their little boy, but he was nowhere to be found.

The Chrisners said they saw people crowded around someone laying on the beach.

When they approached, it was Damien lying lifeless in the sand.

"My son was incoherent and his lips were dark blue," David said. "I knew we were in trouble."

Those who saved Damien were able to meet him in an emotional reunion at Moody Elementary School, a chance to hug him and celebrate his eighth birthday.

"To see this kid from basically on his death bed, to being a happy, chipper, 7-year-old boy celebrating his eighth birthday, it means the world right now for me and my partner," said Toro Torres, a Firefighter with Corpus Christi.

Damien, surrounded by his classmates and sitting in front of a chocolate frosted cake, was presented with his own Corpus Christi firefighter helmet with his initials in his favorite color, green.

He also received a Pikachu "Build-A-Bear" from the Corpus Christi Medical Center.

"I can never thank them enough. They are professionals, they obviously have been trained, they know what they are doing," David said. "I am glad they can share this moment with us, and they can actually see that their work has meaning and can change lives and can save lives."

