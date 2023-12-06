Coaching kids during a live interview can hurt job chances

Blanca Cobb warns about how coaching your child during an interview can backfire.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a recent article, a job recruiter talked about parents of Gen Z, young adults up to age 26, coaching their young adult children during their live Zoom interviews and telling them how to respond and what questions to ask.

There are big impacts of parents getting involved in virtual interviews.

The most obvious drawback is that the young adult child might not get the job because it doesn't give the job recruiter confidence in their ability to do the work.

A less obvious drawback is the message parents send their kids that they don't have confidence in their child's ability to handle the interview, ask the right questions and answer them correctly.

As a result, the adult child might believe they're not competent and may not have confidence in themselves. This means that they might second-guess themselves in other areas of their lives.

Lastly, the adult child depends on their parent for answers and approval.

A parent would be better off helping their adult child by discussing possible interview questions and answers.

If the parent has any specific concerns about questions, salary, benefits, or job responsibilities, share your thoughts with your adult kid. You can role-play an interview, giving your adult child more confidence and practice.

Before getting involved, talk to your adult child and see if they want help. Ask if they have any questions about the interview process. If they don't want help, don't take it personally. Sometimes, adult kids want to figure it out on their own.