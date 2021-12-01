Live your age, even younger!

Age is just a number! How you think about your age can impact how you live.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s no secret that people don’t want to grow older willingly. But, who says that you have to?

It’s natural to think about limitations as you age. Instead, I suggest that you focus on what you can do, not what you can’t do. Focus on the reasons why you should vs. the reasons why you shouldn’t. Aging has a negative vibe to it because of your mindset. You see it as the downward slide instead of another progression up.

To act younger than you are, take chances, calculated chances. When people get to around age 50, they start to count downtime. It’s common to think that “I have 5 or 10 good years left so I don’t want to take chances.” It’s not the end, it’s the beginning. The fact is you don’t know how much time you have left. So, live it. This is your time to do what you chose not to do when you were younger. Start a business. Travel. Learn a foreign language. Get out of a dead-end relationship. Don’t limit your possibilities.

When you don’t let age defeat you then it has a big impact on your emotional state. When you live your life and not let your age stop you from living then you’ll be happier. And you couldn’t use more happiness in their life?