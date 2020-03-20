GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard the term social distancing probably more than you'd like over the last few days - it's a way to slow the spread of an infectious disease, like the coronavirus. One of the best ways to distance yourself is by not going to crowded gyms and workout facilities. It's the reason why most decided to close their doors during the outbreak.

That's one thing for national chains and another thing for locally-owned studios like Pure Barre and Dancing Dogs Yoga in Greensboro. Both studios are among a group that decided to take their classes online and stream workouts to clients.

"We decided to close our studios really from an ethics point of view. It was really important to us to just keep everyone safe right now," Jennifer Stone, a co-owner of Pure Barre said.

Stone and Christina Cromwell made the call to temporarily close their Pure Barre studios until further notice.

"We want to do our part in stopping the spread of the virus and just really trying to get back just a safe place," Stone said.

But it isn't stopping them and their team from giving everyone a chance to burn off some steam and calories. They started live-streaming classes from the studio into client's homes this week through a private Facebook group.

People are getting creative with their equipment at home, using wine bottles for weights and bar stools instead of a ballet barre. There are photos and videos of kids walking through workouts and dogs making their way onto yoga mats but the classes offer break from reality at least for an hour.

"People are going to start needing an outlet of some sort so we are here ready to serve up some endorphins to anybody," Cromwell said.

Across town Dancing Dogs Yoga now offers stretching through a screen.

"This is really unprecedented for us we've never had to close our doors. We're open 364 days a year but what we've created quickly is online live classes," owner Libby Ramsey said.

Ramsey said tuning in not only helps your mental and physical health but local small businesses.

"For me and many other small businesses on State Street and across Greensboro, just like restaurants offering takeout, we need to do as much as we can."

It's clear that local business owners are reaching for ways to keep their customers engaged during a time of economic uncertainty. Even if it means community through computers and twist on electronic exercise.

Pure Barre is offering a week of unlimited, live-streamed classes. You can learn more here.

Dancing Dogs Yoga has single classes available for purchases. Follow this link if you're interested.