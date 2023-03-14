LIST | Easter egg hunts in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. —
Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. There are lots of Easter egg hunts and events happening around the Triad for families to participate in and enjoy leading up to the holiday.
Check here to see which ones are happening near you.
Burlington & Greensboro areas
April 1
Griffin Center Park and Recreation Center, Greensboro
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
9 a.m. -11 a.m.
Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The Refuge Church, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greensboro
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
April 2
Rockin' Jump Greensboro
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Greensboro Country Park
2-5 p.m.
1106 Maple Street
2 p.m.
April 7
Lindley Park, Greensboro
1-3 p.m.
4708 Alliance Church Rd, Pleasant Garden
4-7 p.m.
April 8
Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Jamestown
10-11:30 a.m.
Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer field, Greensboro
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Greensboro
12-3 p.m.
April 9
Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
High Point & Kernersville areas
April 1
Faith Baptist Church, Archdale
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
E's Inspirations, Lexington
6 p.m.
April 2
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, High Point
2-4 p.m.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point
3-5 p.m.
April 6
High Point Athletic Complex
4:30-8:30 p.m.
April 7
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
New Covenant Church of God, Archdale
4-7 p.m.
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
April 8
367 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville
9:30-11:30 a.m.
Hayworth Wesleyan Church, High Point
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
April 9
Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Winston-Salem area
March 31
Rockin' Jump Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
April 1
Cook's Flea Market, Winston-Salem
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Calvary Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
College Park Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
April 2
Glenn View Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
3:30-5 p.m.
April 8
Jerry Long YMCA, Clemmons
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Stanleyville Baptist Church, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem
10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Hanes Park, Winston-Salem
11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
To add your Easter Egg Hunt or Easter event, email us at webteam@wfmy.com.