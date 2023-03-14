x
Life

LIST | Easter egg hunts in the Triad

Check here for Easter egg hunts in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —


Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. There are lots of Easter egg hunts and events happening around the Triad for families to participate in and enjoy leading up to the holiday. 

Check here to see which ones are happening near you.

Burlington & Greensboro areas

April 1

Fetch: Dog Egg Hunt

Griffin Center Park and Recreation Center, Greensboro

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Westover Church Easter Egg Hunt

9 a.m. -11 a.m. 

Fire Truck Egg Drop & The Easter Story 

Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Remember Jesus Festival

The Refuge Church, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt

Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, Greensboro

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt 

Memorial Presbyterian Church, Greensboro 

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

April 2

Rockin' Tots Easter Eggstravaganza

Rockin' Jump Greensboro

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. 

Hive Easter Egg Hunt 

Greensboro Country Park 

2-5 p.m. 

Greensboro Police Department

1106 Maple Street 

 2 p.m. 

April 7

Hop To It Easter Egg Hunt 

Lindley Park, Greensboro 

1-3 p.m. 

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt

4708 Alliance Church Rd, Pleasant Garden

4-7 p.m.

April 8

Annual Easter Egg Hunt 

Bales Memorial Wesleyan Church, Jamestown 

10-11:30 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt 

Cornerstone Charter Academy soccer field, Greensboro 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Eggxotic Easter Egg Hunt 

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington 

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Community Easter Egg Hunt

New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Greensboro 

12-3 p.m. 

April 9 

Eggxotic Easter Egg Hunt 

Animal Park at the Conservator's Center, Burlington 

11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

High Point & Kernersville areas

April 1

Easter Egg Hunt & Activities 

Faith Baptist Church, Archdale 

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Glow in the Dark EGG HUNT

E's Inspirations, Lexington

6 p.m.

April 2

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Easter Egg Hunt @ The Grove 

Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, High Point 

2-4 p.m.

EGG-stravaganza Family Event 

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, High Point 

3-5 p.m. 

April 6

Easter Eggstravaganza

High Point Athletic Complex

4:30-8:30 p.m.

April 7 

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Glow in the Dark Easter Egg Hunt 

New Covenant Church of God, Archdale 

4-7 p.m.

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

April 8

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt 

367 West Bodenhamer Street, Kernersville 

9:30-11:30 a.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt

Hayworth Wesleyan Church, High Point 

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 

April 9

Easter EGGstravaganza! 

Smith Hollow Farm, Kernersville 

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Winston-Salem area

March 31

Rockin' Tots Easter Eggstravaganza

Rockin' Jump Winston-Salem

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

April 1

Easter Eggstravaganza 

Cook's Flea Market, Winston-Salem

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

2023 Easter EGGstreme 

Calvary Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. 

Easter Eggstravaganza at the Park

College Park Baptist Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

April 2

Children's Easter Egg Hunt

Glenn View Baptist Church, Winston-Salem

3:30-5 p.m. 

April 8

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt 

Jerry Long YMCA, Clemmons 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Hunt & Lunch

Stanleyville Baptist Church, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. 

Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt

Reynolda Village, Winston-Salem 

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 

West End Easter Egg Hunt 

Hanes Park, Winston-Salem 

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

To add your Easter Egg Hunt or Easter event, email us at webteam@wfmy.com

