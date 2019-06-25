CLEVELAND — We have some great news! Woobie's owner has been found!

The Cleveland Indians were on a mission to find the young fan who lost their stuffed elephant at the ballpark.

Thankfully, they found the lost toy's owner!

The saga started when Larry Scavnicky, concession supervisor at Tribe games, posted a photo on Facebook of a children's elephant stuffed animal holding a blanket he apparently found at Progressive Field following Sunday's game. The photo includes a note reading, "Please help me find my owner, we got separated..."

Larry Scavnicky Please help me find the lost owner of this woobie. Found it today at Progressive Field in right field near the Corner Bar. I will ship anywhere. PLEASE SHARE IF YOU CAN. THANKS

After successfully finding the toy's owner, the Indians decided to take Woobie on a fun tour of the park. They shared their adventures with Woobie on Twitter.

The post was shared more than 4,400 times.