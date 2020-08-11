Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb: The downside to “love at first sight”

When you’re flooded of hormones – dopamine and norepinephrine – you feel like you’re in love.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — A recent engagement on a reality tv show only after a few weeks is the talk of social media. Many people are wondering if getting engaged to someone so quickly after meeting will really last.

Many people believe of love at first sight. In a 2017 poll by Elite Singles, 72% of men and 61% of women believe in love at first sight.

When you’re flooded of hormones – dopamine and norepinephrine – you feel like you’re in love. You also might feel that this feeling doesn’t happen often. You know what you want and what you’re looking for in a partner so you plan a life together.

You should be cautious about feeling this way because eventually those hormone levels will balance out or drop. During this honeymoon period, which can anywhere between one and one and one-half years, everything they do is wonderful, and you only see the positive. You’ll tend to make excuses for their negative behavior. Keep in mind that attraction doesn’t predict if a relationship will last.

The notion of love at first sight can have a positive and negative impact on relationships. Negatively, it can make you doubtful of love or finding the right person if you don’t feel love at first sight when you meet someone.

You might pass up a great person just because you don’t feel that jolt of lightning so to speak. In a positive sense, the feeling can imprint on your mind and heart and can help you feel like you’re in love longer.