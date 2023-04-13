Driver recalls witnessing plane fall from sky in Guilford County

A man recalls what it was like to help put out the plane that crashed and caught fire Tuesday in Guilford County.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Randall Coker was driving to work on Tuesday when he saw something he had never seen before.

"I saw the plane come over the trees and then I watched him as I came up the hill and when I got right at the top of the hill he went like this and it went right here behind us and went down," Coker exclaimed.

He saw a small plane falling from the sky.

"I was thinking he was going to land right here in the freeway and I'm assuming that's what a lot of other folks were thinking when they saw him going down," he recalled.

The plane crashed on the side of Highway 421 and caught fire.

Cocker says he pulled over, ran to the scene, and tried his best to put it out.

"We came running like this up the hill right here and we just started shooting fire extinguishers four or five people was doing it with us," he said.

Investigators say two men were inside the aircraft. Kurtis Williams died. James Foecking was seriously injured.

"I just wish there was more I could have done," Coker sighed.

Coker said he can't help but think he was supposed to be driving there that day.

"God put me here for a reason, whatever the reason is I don't know, you don't know, but he had me here for a reason," he continued.