Don't let March Madness go to your head!

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares advice on keeping the competition friendly.

March Madness is officially here. We know that fans have strong allegiances to their teams. If you're watching the games with friends who support opposing teams, how can you manage the tension that may surface during the games?

There are a few reasons why fans develop strong allegiances to their sports teams. There's a personal identification with sports teams of who they are, what they represent, and things unrelated to the team itself, but the environment—for example, the stadium and experiences in the stadium. Feeling a part of a team helps some people bond with other fans and feel less alone and more of a family in a sense.

When watching a game, you must have a good sportsperson mindset to keep the battle on the court and not in the living room. You know before the game starts that people feel strongly about their team. They'll be cheering for their team and sometimes in a loud and rowdy way with the "booyah's" at spectacular plays. And choice words when their team isn't scoring or with perceived miscall by the refs. So, you have to roll with the punches and realize that some of the rowdiness might be directed at your team and you because, at the moment, you're seen as an opponent too.

To keep the peace in the stands or living room, it might take an extra dose of patience and self-control. Some deep breathing might be in order. If someone takes their jeers a little too far, then during a commercial break or time-out, you might want to politely tell them what you're noticing and see what they have to say. It could be that they're not aware that their behavior is inflammatory. Or, they might not care. If they're not willing to change their behavior, you have a few choices. If you're watching from home or a bar, then you remove yourself from that person. If you're watching from the stands, do your best to ignore their behavior and show body language of disengagement, and don't show that what they're saying is bothering you. Your response is fuel to the already ignited fire.