Maria Menounos opens up about stress and cancer diagnosis

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, discusses the importance of managing stress levels.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In a recent interview, actress Maria Menounos revealed that she believes that stress caused her cancer. Menounos has stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Sometimes, we may not even realize that we're stressed or how it impacts us.

Here are a few signs that you're stressed and may not realize it. Having difficulty concentrating can lead to forgetfulness. Procrastination, which is putting things off, could be a sign of stress. Feeling tired even after having a good night's sleep can signal stress.

Stress can change your appetite when you eat too much or too little, leading to weight gain or loss. You may not feel well physically, with headaches, stomachaches, muscle aches, chest pain, or frequent colds.

When stressed, you might be more sensitive to situations that don't usually bother you. You might lose your patience or temper more quickly. You may not feel as romantic with your partner. Or, you may withdraw from them.