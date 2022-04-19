Navigating different masking decisions

Everyone isn't on the same page when it comes to the decision of masking up in public.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If only everyone made the same decisions about the same things at the same time, then there wouldn’t be any problems. Alas, that’s not how life works. It’s no secret that wearing masks or not wearing masks has been a hot topic. Now, the mask debate is rearing up again because the mask mandate on flights is optional.

When you’re on a flight, you’re limited to your seat. You don’t have mobility except to go to the restroom. Without mobility options, you might feel vulnerable to possible exposure to COVID. Regardless of the debate on how protective masks are, many people believe that masks provide a layer of protection. And you can’t socially distance yourself on a plane either, which means that some people might feel vulnerable to possible exposure. When people don’t have choices when it comes to their safety, then they can feel trapped.

Let’s say that you’re planning a trip and you and your spouse feel differently about wearing masks. Before you have a conversation with your kids, you and your spouse should talk about what you’d like for your children, whether to wear or not wear a mask. You want to be a united front when talking to your kids. This is why it’s important for you both to figure out what to do behind closed doors. When you talk to your kids, keep your explanations matter of fact. Leave the emotions out of it. You can say something like, “Mom’s wearing a mask. Dad’s not. We decided that we’d like for you to …”

Be prepared for questions and challenges from your kids. Your child might not want to wear a mask and might challenge you on why they have to do something different than you do. In this situation, you can explain to your children that as adults, parents might make different decisions for themselves than they do for their children. Parents tend to make conservative decisions for their kids.