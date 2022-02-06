Coping with mass shootings happening across the U.S.

The seemingly never-ending mass shootings are heartbreaking. Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb, shares ways to cope with trauma that doesn't directly impact you.

Four people were killed Wednesday in a shooting at a Tulsa medical building on a hospital campus, police said. The seemingly never-ending shootings are heartbreaking and can significantly impact us whether we’re near or far.

There are different ways the continuous mass shootings across our country can impact people. One way is that the mass shootings can desensitize people in that they become customary. Almost as if the thinking is ‘another day, another mass shooting.’ A second way is that some people might become fearful and live extra cautiously where they don’t want to leave their homes. A third way is that some people will become outspoken to get our government to take firm action against gun violence. Another possibility is that some people might want to take the law into their own hands if they don’t have another choice. It’s human nature to want to control something out of your control. We all have an instinct to survive. And when our survival is challenged, we figure out ways to stay at any cost. All these ways are taxing on our mental health because underneath it all, there’s instability to living if you’re fearful for your safety.

You don’t have to be a part of the local community where the mass shootings occur to be impacted. Many of us hurt from a distance in other cities and states. We relate to pain, shock, and anger because we’re all connected by humanity. We hurt for those who are killed and for their families whose lives have been shattered. We can see ourselves and our loved ones in the scenes because we all go to the doctor, schools, and public places everywhere these mass shootings are happening. A way to cope is to feel the pain. Allow yourself to grieve. Talk to trusted friends and family about your feelings. It’s important to process your emotions, so you’re not ruminating on negativity.

If you feel hopeless about the mass shootings, then act. What can you do in your community that will help? Here are a few ideas for taking action to get you started: talk to your local government officials about change, donate blood or money to the red cross, write letters to the relatives of the people who were killed in the mass shootings, and educate yourself on what to do in the event of a mass shooting, develop a plan with your family, particularly your kids, about what to do.