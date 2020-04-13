GREENSBORO, N.C. — COVID-19 has changed almost all parts of our lives, from work to family time, and it's likely that much your day is spent communicating virtually. The same applies to doctor's appointments.

Over the last few weeks Cone Health has completed more than 10,000 virtual visits. Dr. Javier Gutierrez of LeBauer HealthCare at Stoney Creek, a part of Cone Health Medical Group, says more than 80% of his appointments are now online.

"We’re trying to minimize in office visits we’ve canceled most of the routine physicals or in-office follow ups and wellness visits we’re trying to do as much as we can virtually," he said.

Dr. Gutierrez and his colleagues are seeing a wide range of patients on their online platforms but they want your time to be used wisely. He offers the following tips on maximizing your visit.

Be familiar with technology. Turn it on and sign in if you can to make sure your audio and video is working Have a list of questions ready. Check vitals with equipment on hand like a scale, thermometer or blood pressure cuff. If you check blood pressure or sugar levels have your log ready like you would a regular office visit. Have a list of medicines and supplements available. Wear loose fitting clothes so you can easily show provider a concern. Review a follow up plan at the end of the visit.

Dr. Gutierrez says the staff will be able to walk you the software but it's better to troubleshoot before so you don't have that added stress during your appointment.He also said your primary care provider is the best place to turn for any concerns, even if you think it may be related to COVID-19.

"Since primary care providers have a long-term relationships with patients we still want to be the place that you go to to get your questions answered," he said. "So even if you’re having respiratory symptoms, give us a call, we know you and we can tell you when you can safely manage those symptoms at home or when you do need to seek urgent or emergency care."

As far as insurance coverage, most major providers are covering virtual visits like an in-house appointment but it's important to check with your plan first.