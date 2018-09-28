CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera just added the cutest little addition to his family!

Meet Tahoe -- Coach Rivera's new golden retriever puppy. The Carolina Panthers shared a video on Facebook of Tahoe enjoying a fun day outside with his dad.

The 6.8 pound ball of pure fluff is training to become a therapy dog.

The Panthers say one day Tahoe will visit people in the hospital to help brighten their day.

And yes, he's even got his own Instagram page. Click here to follow Tahoe.

Welcome Tahoe to the Carolina Panthers family! (Sir Purr just might need to warm up to him.)

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY