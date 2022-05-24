Protecting your mental health during stressful moments

Many people are trying to cope on their own, but it is difficult. Here are a few tips for dealing with the stress and uncertainty that will help you protect your mental health. Remember that what you tell yourself impacts how you think, your decisions, and how you cope. Believe that you’ve got this. You’re going through a challenging moment and will get to the other side. Having someone who’s got your back is critical. Who can you count on? Most importantly, who’s in your corner who doesn’t judge you. Who can support you without being critical of your every move? You’ll be better able to cope when you feel secure and loved by those in your inner circle. You have to take care of yourself – eat healthily, get enough sleep, exercise, journal, dance, sing, have fun, nap, read a book, and laugh aloud. And talk when something is bothering you instead of holding it all in. Letting anything fester makes it worse.