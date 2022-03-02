How to improve your mental health

Health experts said there was a 25% increase in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health experts said the COVID-19 pandemic created a global mental health crisis. According to recent studies, there was a 25% increase in anxiety and depressive disorders in the first year of the pandemic. If you find yourself struggling, experts say you're not alone and the first step is breaking the taboo around getting help.

A common misunderstanding about mental health struggles is that you can just snap out of it, which isn't that simple. You can't snap your fingers to reverse depression any more than you can snap your fingers and reverse your high blood pressure. Overcoming mental health difficulties is a process depending on the complexity of the situation.

Talking seems to be effective in addressing mental health difficulties. According to the American Psychiatric Association, 75% of people who participate in talk therapy report benefits. This shouldn't be surprising, as most of us reach out to a friend to talk about what's bothering us. You're sharing your thoughts, feelings, and perspectives about a situation and getting feedback from someone. Processing your feelings helps you manage your emotions. That's why so many people feel better after talking to someone about their problems.

Talking things out is a significant first step to helping you feel better. It often takes another step, such as taking action to keep your mental health healthy. For example, talking about lowering your blood pressure is different than actually doing something positive to lower it, such as exercise and reducing salt intake. The same holds true for mental health. Talking about a friend's betrayal might help you feel better initially, but talking to the friend about the betrayal and deciding to either repair the friendship or part ways is better for your mental health.