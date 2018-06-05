NORFOLK, Va., (WVEC) -- 13News Now meteorologist Crystal Harper shared a special moment on live TV with Daybreak viewers Sunday.

Harper removed her wig after announcing her cancer diagnosis one year ago today.

"I promised I'd be back and here I am — and there is just one more thing I have to do," Harper said on air.

"This has been my security blanket really for the past year, so it's time to get rid of it."

Crystal was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma last May and has been very open about her battle.

She is officially and completely cancer free.

Harper has a goal to raise $50,000 in ten weeks. She said she is "determined to make a difference after seeing first-hand how important cancer research is."

Donate at www.weatheringcancer.com.

