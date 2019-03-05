RALEIGH, N.C. — Stanley Dunlap thought he used up all his good luck three months ago when he won $100,000 - until he struck big again with a $250,000 prize.

“You just never know,” said Dunlap. “Of course you want to win, but you just don’t think you will – especially not twice.”

Dunlap was driving his brother, Glenn, home when they decided to stop at the Quality Mart on Baux Mountain Road in Winston-Salem.

“I had $5 on the dash and Glenn was going in anyway,” he said. “So I asked him to buy me a ticket.”

Dunlap scratched the Carolina Black ticket when they got to his brother's house.

“You ain’t gonna believe this!” he said to his brother, who was also with him when he won his first big prize in February.

“I’m just tickled to death that I won again, and that Glenn was there,” he said. “We’re close, so he knows he’ll be taken care of.”

Luck must run in the family. Glenn recently won $1,000 playing the 100X the Cash.

Dunlap claimed his prize on Friday. After state and federal taxes, he took home over $176,000.

The machinist of 42 years plans on putting both big wins toward a relaxing retirement.

“I’ll be hunting and fishing, mostly,” said Dunlap. “I know my wife’s got some trips planned for us.”

