Mold found in second Burlington elementary school, parents react

Mold was found in two Burlington schools, according to school leaders. They're not racing the clock trying to get classrooms ready for the start of school.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — In less than three weeks, nearly all Triad schools will go back to school and students like Luckney Maha Joseph are excited. However, some plans are up in the air after Alamance-Burlington Schools found mold in a second elementary school.

An ABSS spokesperson told us they found mold at Newlin Elementary School. Joseph is a rising fourth grader there, she hopes the school system will clean it up.

Joseph's mother, Wisline Lalanne is concerned about it.

"So, that's something quick need(s) to be taken care of before they start," said Lalanne.

Because of this discovery, summer school students and staff have been moved to another school while they assess the issue.

"That's scary like do I have to look for them to get sick in the future? Long term or short term?" said ShuPortia Wilson.

Wilson says her twins have been going to summer reading camp there, she worries for their health.

"I don't know how long this mold has been there and my oldest son has bronchitis and asthma and my youngest does have ADHD," explained Wilson.

District leaders say the mold seems to be only in certain classrooms and mostly on the doors.

As a precaution, they're sending summer school students to South Graham Elementary, which is farther for the Wilson family.

"I have to shoot all the way back, cross back my job and then go back to work which I usually only have to come here and go right up the street well around the corner really," said Wilson.

Newlin is the second ABSS elementary school to have mold.

Last week the school system said they found non-toxic mold at Andrews Elementary School, also in Burlington.

Plans are in the works in case Andrews isn't ready in time for the first day of classes, but parents still have questions.

"Is there another school I can put them in? Or is that school going to have mold in it? Like is it every school? Have they all been neglected like this? Or is it just those two?" said Kahdijah Chambers.

Chambers says her two kids are supposed to start school at Newlin in a few weeks.

The school system says it's deep-cleaning Andrews right now.

If the situation at Newlin is handled like Andrews, some parents like Chambers say they would feel comfortable sending their kids back.

A spokesperson for ABSS says the situation at Newlin is similar to Andrews, but not as bad.