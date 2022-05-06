Movers for Moms: Moving company raises money for struggling Triad moms

Two Men and a Truck in Winston-Salem set aside $3 from every move they did in April to give to local charities benefitting women ahead of Mother's Day.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This weekend is all about moms with it being Mother's Day and one Winston-Salem moving company didn't want any mom, including those living in shelters, to be forgotten.

Throughout the month of April, Two Men and a Truck, donated $3 for every move they did to help women in honor of Mother's Day.

It's called Movers for Moms.

Kate Windemuller, co-owner of Two Men and a Truck in Winston-Salem, said they were able to donate $700 to both H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem and the YWCA of Greensboro Emergency Family Shelter.

They also donated to a charity in Mooresville.

"As a mother, Mother's Day is so special, but to think about other mothers that aren't in a great place this year or any Mother's Day just breaks my heart so to be able to help out, offer some assistance when we can, just makes me feel great," Windermuller said.

Dr. Pamela Palmer, interim President and CEO of the Shirley T. Frye YMCA of Greensboro, said this money makes a huge difference.

The shelter only houses families. People can only stay there for 90 days because it is an emergency shelter.

Dr. Palmer said they're funded by grants and donations and that money goes to everything from food and toiletries to maintaining living spaces and transporting the families to school or work.

"I know sometimes we think that a $10 gift isn't going to go a long way, but it does, and when you multiply that by however many people are going to give that, it makes a significant difference," Dr. Palmer said, "Because we serve majority women as heads of households that come through the shelter, Mother's Day is definitely a difficult time to kind of know that you're going to wake up in a homeless shelter. "

Dr. Palmer said thanks to donations like this, they're able to make sure moms at the shelter wake up on Sunday morning to flowers, good food and some gifts.